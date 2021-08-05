You are here: Home » Articles » Our Trip to Holmes County, Ohio
Our Trip to Holmes County, Ohio
I married an Ohio farm girl. That stands to reason, because I had transferred from Texas A&M to Ohio State and was majoring in horticulture. But we had never been to Holmes County, Ohio. On all of our trips back to see family and friends, and in two years of teaching just an hour west in Shiloh and Shelby, we had never visited this county that’s home to the largest population of Amish anywhere in the world.
But business took me up in the general area several years ago and we decided to make a trip of it. It was early September and fall was just beginning to appear in the foliage. We started our visit in the county seat of Berlin. It’s a bustling little town that’s a mixture of modern America and old Amish and Mennonite farms, people and stores.
Some of my favorite photos…
Continued Below
Advertisement
Here is their fascinating website. Prepare to enjoy it! And take a look at their slide show of Amish Country photos!