Do Trees Have Life Expectancies?

The more common question I’m asked is “What’s a good fast-growing shade tree?” For that one I really have no satisfactory answer because all fast-growing trees have at least one fatal flaw. In the words of an old country song, they… “live hard and die young.”

Weeping willows are graceful and appealing, but insect and disease issues give them an average life expectancy of 10-15 years.

Many things add together to determine how long a tree is likely to live. Certainly the tree’s species comes first. Even under the best of conditions, some trees won’t be able to live longer than 15 or 20 years.

However, other things like soil type, climate, attacks by insects and diseases, proper nutrition, careful pruning and other routinely good care all play major parts.

Bur oaks, by comparison, generally can be expected to survive for 100 years or longer if we make no major changes to their surroundings.

Life Expectancies of Texas Trees…

In case you’re considering planting a new tree in your landscape sometime in the next few months, do consider its expected longevity. There are more highly skilled arborists in Texas who might tweak my list a bit, but it’s going to be fairly accurate.

I’ve stacked the common trees in order, based on my lifetime of working with them, from those that are going to have the shortest average life expectancies to those that are likely to stay around the longest time.

As you go shopping for new shade trees, you might want to stay toward the bottom of this list. Buy from a reputable full-time nursery, and be sure you’re getting a tree that’s healthy and vigorous the day that you buy it.

Tree species:

Purple plum

Weeping willow

Ornamental pear

Leyland cypress

Arizona ash

Siberian elm

Eldarica pine

Mimosa

Fruitless mulberry

American elm

Silver maple

Catalpa

Green ash

Lacebark elm

Fruiting mulberry

Golden raintree

Deodar cedar

Redbud

Arizona cypress

Mexican plum

Sycamore

Cottonwood

Post oak

Mesquite

Loblolly pine

Dogwood

Red maple

Japanese maple

Eastern redcedar

Sweetgum

Yaupon holly

Possumhaw holly

Crape myrtle

Ginkgo

Chinese pistachio

Cedar elm

Bois d’arc

Pecan

Bur oak

Chinquapin oak

Water oak

Shumard red oak

Southern magnolia

Bald cypress

Live oak Life expectancy:*

5-7 years

5-10 years

10-20 years

10-20 years

10-20 years

15-20 years

15-20 years

15-20 years

15-25 years

20-40 years

20-40 years

20-40 years

20-40 years

20-40 years

25-50 years

25-50 years

25-50 years

25-50 years

25-50 years

25-50 years

30-60 years

30-60 years

50-75 years

50-75 years

50-75 years

50-75 years

50-75 years

50-75 years

50-100 years

50-100 years

75-100 years

75-100 years

75-100 years

75-100 years

75-100 years

75-100 years

75-100 years

100-150 years

100-150 years

100-150 years

100-150 years

100-150 years

100-150 years

100-200 years

100-500 years

* These are average life expectancies in areas where the tree species are well adapted. February 2021 affected many species negatively, generally where they were being grown farther north than they should have been.

Posted by Neil Sperry