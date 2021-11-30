Do Trees Have Life Expectancies?
The more common question I’m asked is “What’s a good fast-growing shade tree?” For that one I really have no satisfactory answer because all fast-growing trees have at least one fatal flaw. In the words of an old country song, they… “live hard and die young.”
Many things add together to determine how long a tree is likely to live. Certainly the tree’s species comes first. Even under the best of conditions, some trees won’t be able to live longer than 15 or 20 years.
However, other things like soil type, climate, attacks by insects and diseases, proper nutrition, careful pruning and other routinely good care all play major parts.
Life Expectancies of Texas Trees…
In case you’re considering planting a new tree in your landscape sometime in the next few months, do consider its expected longevity. There are more highly skilled arborists in Texas who might tweak my list a bit, but it’s going to be fairly accurate.
I’ve stacked the common trees in order, based on my lifetime of working with them, from those that are going to have the shortest average life expectancies to those that are likely to stay around the longest time.
As you go shopping for new shade trees, you might want to stay toward the bottom of this list. Buy from a reputable full-time nursery, and be sure you’re getting a tree that’s healthy and vigorous the day that you buy it.
Tree species:
Purple plum
Weeping willow
Ornamental pear
Leyland cypress
Arizona ash
Siberian elm
Eldarica pine
Mimosa
Fruitless mulberry
American elm
Silver maple
Catalpa
Green ash
Lacebark elm
Fruiting mulberry
Golden raintree
Deodar cedar
Redbud
Arizona cypress
Mexican plum
Sycamore
Cottonwood
Post oak
Mesquite
Loblolly pine
Dogwood
Red maple
Japanese maple
Eastern redcedar
Sweetgum
Yaupon holly
Possumhaw holly
Crape myrtle
Ginkgo
Chinese pistachio
Cedar elm
Bois d’arc
Pecan
Bur oak
Chinquapin oak
Water oak
Shumard red oak
Southern magnolia
Bald cypress
Live oak
Life expectancy:*
5-7 years
5-10 years
10-20 years
10-20 years
10-20 years
15-20 years
15-20 years
15-20 years
15-25 years
20-40 years
20-40 years
20-40 years
20-40 years
20-40 years
25-50 years
25-50 years
25-50 years
25-50 years
25-50 years
25-50 years
30-60 years
30-60 years
50-75 years
50-75 years
50-75 years
50-75 years
50-75 years
50-75 years
50-100 years
50-100 years
75-100 years
75-100 years
75-100 years
75-100 years
75-100 years
75-100 years
75-100 years
100-150 years
100-150 years
100-150 years
100-150 years
100-150 years
100-150 years
100-200 years
100-500 years
* These are average life expectancies in areas where the tree species are well adapted. February 2021 affected many species negatively, generally where they were being grown farther north than they should have been.