Question of the Week: November 11, 2021

Bougainvillea (l) and tropical hibiscus both require bright light and warm temperatures to survive Texas winters. Trim as needed to fit them into your house or greenhouse.

“Should I trim my bougainvillea and hibiscus plants back before I put them into the garage for the winter?”

Yes, for the trimming. Reshape them into more manageable form before you try to bring them inside. They have to co-exist with you inside your premises, so you need to bring them back within bounds.

But, no for the garage. Garages are almost always way too dark and too cold for tropicals to survive. If you’re able to put the plants on plant dollies and move them in and out on warm days, that would help. But it’s going to wear you out, especially if you’re in a colder part of North Texas (as opposed to the balmy Texas Gulf Coast).

Otherwise, a sunroom or greenhouse would be highly preferable. Or, as many of us do, treat them as annuals and replace them next year.

Posted by Neil Sperry