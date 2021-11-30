Question of the Week – Number 1: December 2, 2021

Seedling redbud appeared in landscape bed in Sperry landscape. It needed to be moved to a better location.

“When is the best time to transplant a seedling tree in my landscape?”

All “woody” plants (trees and shrubs) must be transplanted while they are dormant. That means during the winter. Late December, January and early February.

Smaller plants transplant much more successfully than larger ones. Cut the roots carefully and hold soil in place around the root system.

Roots are sufficient to hold the soil ball intact as tree is being relocated.

Set the tree at the same depth at which it was growing in its original home. Pack the soil around its roots and water slowly and deeply.

Apply a liquid root stimulator to help it establish new roots over the winter, and keep it moist (but not overly wet) at all times through its first growing season.

Note: Be sure the tree is of a species you really want in your landscape. Chance seedlings can be as varied as oaks or hackberries, cottonwoods or mulberries. Know what you’re getting before you spend time, effort – and space on it.

Posted by Neil Sperry