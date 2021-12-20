Question of the Week – Number Two: December 23, 2021

We live in an 11-acre forest of native pecans. I’ve gardened successfully beneath them for the past 45 years.

“We have large pecan trees. Will it be difficult to grow plants beneath them due to the tannic acid they put into the soil?”

It’s true that tree leaves, notably those of oaks, walnuts and pecans, have a good bit of tannin in them.

However, there are thousands of examples of great gardens that are growing in soil shared with these trees.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Here’s what it takes (simple list)…

• Plants that are tolerant of shade.

• Good bed preparation prior to planting.

• Subsequent care of plants for the months and years after planting.

I promised it would be simple, and simple it is.

Posted by Neil Sperry