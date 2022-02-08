Nothing Better Than Fresh Potatoes

You’re probably not going to harvest big bakers out of your potato patch, but the fresh spuds that you do get, served up at the same time as green beans and the first of your early tomatoes – oh, my gosh. I’m drooling already. Fresh potatoes are scrumptilicious.

Slightly larger than golf balls, these freshly harvested potatoes are about to be delights at the dining table. They’re great ways to get kids into gardening.

Steps to Success…

Follow these guidelines and have the best yields.

• Start at the right time. Ideally, they should be planted one month before the average date of the last killing frost in your area.

• Buy certified “seed” potatoes from a nursery or feed store. Grocery store potatoes have been treated with a growth inhibitor to retard their sprouting in storage.

• Choose a sunny location. Like their relatives tomatoes and peppers, potatoes require full sun.

If you allow enough space, potatoes can grow right alongside squash and other vegetables.

• Good drainage is critical. Raised beds are highly recommended, even in the sandy soils of East Texas. You can always add water when they’re dry. It’s much more difficult to get excess water out of a waterlogged soil during periods of extended rain.

• Cut the seed potatoes into pieces, each containing at least one eye (bud). I prefer to cut them larger with several eyes per seed piece.

• Lay the cut pieces on newspaper in the garage for several days to dry and callous before planting.

• Rototill the soil to 12 inches deep using a rear-tine tiller. Incorporate 4-5 inches of various types of organic matter, or buy a prepared garden blend and rototill it in. You want to prepare a planting bed with almost the consistency of potting soil.

• Space your rows of potatoes 36 inches apart, with the plants 10 or 12 inches apart in the rows.

• Pull 3 inches of soil up around their stems as the plants grow taller.

• Texas A&M recommends side-banding a complete-and-balanced fertilizer down the rows when the plants are starting to grow and then repeating the application when they are 6-8 inches tall.

Potatoes freshly dug from a Texas backyard truck farm. They make your mouth water, don’t they!

• New potatoes can be harvested when the plants are in full flower, but if you wait a couple of weeks until flowering has finished the potatoes will have grown to pretty much their full size.

• Try saving a few of your potatoes for use in your fall garden. Seed potatoes will be more difficult to find in early August when that planting time rolls around. You can be your own source.

Posted by Neil Sperry