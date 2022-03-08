Gardening This Weekend: March 10, 2022

Things in many parts of Texas are running a week or two behind schedule, yet there are some things you just can’t put off. Here are the most critical jobs to get done right away.

PLANT

• Frost-tolerant annuals in North and Northwest Texas. Once this current cold has passed in the next couple of days, warm-weather types in southern third of the state.

• Summer- and fall-flowering perennials as you find them available in local independent retail garden centers.

• Leafy and root crops in Central and North Central Texas now.

• As soon as this cold spell moves on, warm-season vegetables in the southern third of the state. Let them wait a couple of weeks in northern parts of the state.

• Nursery stock as you find your desired types available. Be mindful to protect new foliage from highway winds, either by putting plants into a truck or by wrapping them securely before you leave the nursery. You simply cannot drive slowly enough to avoid highway burn.

PRUNE

• Scalp lawn if you haven’t done so already. Wear quality respirator and goggles to protect against dust and debris.

• Spring-flowering shrubs and vines as they finish blooming. Reshape them to keep them tidy.

• Cold and ice damage from trees, shrubs, vines and groundcovers to help tidy them up before new growth commences. Make plans now to remove types that were killed or damaged beyond repair.

FERTILIZE

• New annual flowers and vegetables at time of planting with liquid high-phosphorus fertilizer to promote vigorous root growth. Follow-up feedings should be made with all-nitrogen or high-nitrogen fertilizers you intend to use on your lawn. Feed every 3-4 weeks through their entire growing seasons.

• Lawn with high-nitrogen fertilizer in sandy soils, all-nitrogen for clay soils due to their retention of phosphorus to excessive levels. It is, however, too early to fertilize in northern half of the state. Wait 2-3 weeks for soils to warm up.

Continued Below

Advertisement

ON THE LOOKOUT

• Finish application of pre-emergent weed control granules this weekend in South Texas. Because of late arrival of warm weather, timing in Central and North Central Texas is pushed back to between March 10 and March 20. North Texas March 20 to March 30. Panhandle early April. Dimension, Team and Halts are the three types that are most commonly available. Repeat the application 90 days later for a full growing season of weed prevention for crabgrass and grassburs.

• Broadleafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) to eliminate non-grassy weeds such as chickweed, dandelions, clover, dichondra, plantain, wild violets and wild onions. Don’t mow for several days before or after you treat. Don’t treat if rain is expected within 24-48 hours.

Posted by Neil Sperry