Mandevillas – Hard not to love ‘em!

Pink mandevillas arrived popular and that hasn’t changed in the decades since.

This great little vine came into the market 35 years ago, and it’s ridden a wave of popularity ever since. You’ll find it in nurseries and garden centers all across Texas, and all the best-dressed landscapes are wearing it.

This is what an elegant vine looks like!

Things you’ll want to know…

• Scientific name: Mandevilla sp. (there are several species and hybrids involved)

• Hardiness Zones: Winter-hardy only to Zones 10-11 (non-freezing).

Sun or shade: Morning sun, a few hours shade in mid-afternoon in summer.

• Growth habit: Twining vine of reasonably compact habit (to 5-10 ft.)

Taken on the Sperry courtyard earlier this week, this rich red mandevilla should be a jewel for our summer ahead.

• Blooms from late spring well into fall.

• Flowers are single, 5-petaled and large (to 3-4 in.).

• Flower colors include rich pink, deep red, and white, among others. Pink was introduced first and is still the most common, but growers are introducing named varieties in lucious reds and sparkling white.

• Fertilizer needs: Diluted, water-soluble, complete-and-balanced fertilizer each time that you irrigate.

It’s a sparkling beauty, this pure white mandevilla. It would be especially nice in a garden used mainly in the evenings.

• Water requirements: Keep the plants moist at all times. Their large leaves and continuous blooming cycles will both demand regular attention to watering.

• Propagated by stem cuttings.

• Over-winter plants in greenhouse or very bright sunroom. Keep a close eye on plants to prevent build-ups of mealy bugs on leaves, stems. Use cotton swab dipped in rubbing alcohol to remove any you observe.

