Prairie verbena (Glandularia bipinnatifida)

I was thinking about getting a closer photo of the prairie verbena a mile from our house this week for you, but the threat of these two guys and a ditchful of chiggers convinced me that you’d have to understand. Click images for a larger view.

We all have our fave flavors and flowers, and this one is near the top of my list. You’ll see this lovely little wildflower thriving and blooming from East Texas as far west as Texas stretches. If there’s a little patch of soil, one seed and some moisture, you’ll see it blooming. We need more plants like that: plants that are willing to give it their all just to have a chance to prove their best in our wildscapes.

I’ve been watching this plant bloom in a hot median in Allen for 5 weeks. It’s showing no signs of slowing down. It’s outgrowing the weeds!

What you need to know…

• Common names: Prairie verbena, Dakota vervain and others.

• Scientific name: Glandularia bipinnatifida

• Family: Verbena (Verbenaceae)

• Annual or Perennial: Short-lived perennial.

• Bloom time: March through October, but heaviest in spring.

• Native range: Great Plains, all across Texas and into Mexico.

The finely cut foliage and lavender flowers add calming beauty to prairie verbena’s surroundings.

• Height: to 1 ft. tall and 16-18 inches wide.

• Sun/Shade: Sun or part sun.

• Soil requirements: Not particular. Grows well in acidic and alkaline soils, sands or clays.

• Water requirements: Tolerates drought but grows best in moist soils.

• Special features: deer-resistant and bee- and butterfly-friendly.

• Seed sources: Native plant seed suppliers online.

