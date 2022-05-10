Q&A – Ask Neil: May 12, 2022

When I began this new department in e-gardens three weeks ago I didn’t know what to expect. To say the least, it was a hit. We had more than 80 questions posted in the first 18 hours.

I have made my way through them all now. I’m still trying to figure a better way of closing the flood gate to let you know I have all I can handle, but if you’ll be patient, we’ll open things up again.

Here are the ground rules. Please note than of the 85 questions, 25 people did not give their cities. That’s a shut-down automatically. Some were duplicates, so obviously I didn’t answer them twice.

Send your question and photo to:

qaaskneil@sperrygardens.com

• Each week I choose 8-10 of your questions to answer the following Thursday evening. I start with those submitted first, so it pays to read e-gardens as soon as it distributes.

• Please give me a first name or initials so I can refer others to your question when needed.

• I must have your city to consider your question. Texas is a very large state, and I need it to give an accurate reply.

• I will select questions of greatest general reader interest. (Plant IDs will rarely make the cut.)

• Questions accompanied by one clear, medium-resolution photograph will be given high consideration.

Note: Much as I’d like to do so, I will not be able to reply to individual questions.

Question 1

HOW MUCH IMIDICLOPRID TO APPLY TO CRAPE MYRTLES

Dear Neil: I’ve read your information about applying Imidacloprid systemic insecticide as a soil drench to prevent crape myrtle bark scale. How do I determine the amount to use? Cheryl, Gordon (Palo Pinto Co.)

Click to see Neil’s answer.

Question 2

HOW TO GET RID OF HORSETAIL

Dear Neil: Horsetail started in the compost pile. I thought I had killed it there, but this year it has come back with a vengeance and it is spreading out into the lawn and landscape. I’m mowing it, but how can I kill it? C.S., Carrollton.

Click to see Neil’s answer.

Question 3

WHAT IS WRONG WITH MY OAK LEAVES

Dear Neil: What is going on with my Shumard red oak’s leaves? What can I do to correct it? E.W., Bowie.

Click to see Neil’s answer.

Question 4

WHY IS MONDOGRASS NOT GROWING

Dear Neil: What is going wrong with my mondograss that it’s not growing? Tips are turning brown and some plants have died altogether. L.H., Watauga.

Click to see Neil’s answer.

Question 5

WHY NO FALL COLOR ON MY CHINESE PISTACHIO?

Dear Neil: After reading how great the red fall color of Chinese pistachios is I bought one four years ago. So far, no color at all. Not one hint of red. I wrapped its trunk to protect against sun scald as you suggested. I think I followed all the guidelines. I’m very disappointed. P., Cleburne.

Click to see Neil’s answer.

Question 6

CAN ANYTHING BE DONE TO HELP THIS CUT LIMB HEAL?

Dear Neil: Is there anything I should do to help this cut branch heal any better? T. Cisco.

Click to see Neil’s answer.

Question 7

WHY WOULD ANTHONY WATERER SPIRAEAS DIE THIS YEAR?

Dear Neil: We have four Anthony Waterer spiraeas that are six years old. Each winter I cut them back by half and they have done fine. This year, however, some of them have died. Would it be a bad idea to plant more of them in the voids? N., Arlington.

Click to see Neil’s answer.

