Q&A – Ask Neil: May 5, 2022

I’ve been pedaling uphill all week. If you heard my radio programs last weekend you know I was struggling. I’ve been behind ever since. I’m going to ask one more week to figure out how to handle the influx of questions here as I continue working through the massive number that came in two weeks ago. The ones I’m answering below are from that really large batch. I’ll be ready for new questions next week. Thanks for your patience.

Here, then, are this week’s questions:

Question 1

Dear Neil: I have several 5- to 7-year-old pampasgrass plants. I prune each clump back to 18 to 24 inches each February. This year I have some plants that are 50 percent rotted. Why would that happen? Mike C., Grapevine.

Question 2

Dear Neil: I am ready to try something different to replace my Raleigh St. Augustine. The past two winters plus three years with gray leaf spot have taken a toll on my lawn. Is Palmetto a better alternative? Gary D., Southlake.

Question 3

Dear Neil: I have always been taught to plant at the same depth at which a plant had been growing originally, but when I see commercial landscapes, I often see that the plants are several inches above the surrounding grade. Why would they be doing that? Tom, Northlake.

Question 4

Dear Neil: We retired to Northeast Texas. We have a great deal of shade. And deer! What can you recommend that deer won’t eat? Angie N., North of Tyler.

Question 5

Dear Neil: When should caladiums be planted in the Dallas area? They were sent to me way too early. M.S., Dallas.

Question 6

Dear Neil: My bermudagrass in my backyard has been overrun with weeds. I was thinking of planting St. Augustine from plugs. Will it crowd out the weeds? C.B., Forney.

Question 7

Dear Neil: What is the best way to keep weeds from growing through gravel in a flagstone walk? I’ve tried Roundup and hand-pulling, but I need a better way. K.R., Plano.

Question 8

Dear Neil: I have a tough spot in my yard. It faces west. It’s in the shade until 4 p.m., then it gets sun the rest of the day. What would be good flowering annuals or perennials for containers in that space? R.D., no city given, but doesn’t this really apply to just about any Texas city!

Question 9

Dear Neil: I have two bur oaks. They looked terrific for 16-17 years, then something happened. This is how they look this year. I fertilize them and water them. What gives? J., Colleyville.

Question 10

Dear Neil: Should I discourage Asian jasmine from climbing up the trunks of my pecan trees? C., McKinney.

Question 11

Dear Neil: My Little Gem magnolia tree bloomed beautifully last year and it has buds all over it now. But it also has this black film all over the backs of the leaves. What can I do? C.H., Manvel.

Question 12

Dear Neil: Every year our neighborhood’s crape myrtles look great. Except ours. By the end of the summer we will get a few red blooms on the 20-foot-tall plants along our driveway. Should we cut them back to the ground? N.H., Near East Fort Worth.

