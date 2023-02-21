Gardening This Weekend: February 23, 2023

Big changes are starting to happen. Watch this space each Thursday. I’ll keep you completely updated weekly.

PLANT
Finish planting Cole crops. Plant leafy and root vegetables.
Last call for digging and relocating established plants before spring growth hits full stride. Hold ball of soil intact around roots.
Last call to dig and divide summer- and fall-flowering perennials before their new growth commences.
Petunias, sweet alyssum, lobelias, larkspurs, stocks and other early spring flowers to allow longest possible flowering season before summer. Ornamental chard for foliar color as well.

PRUNE
Newly transplanted (bare-rooted or balled-and-burlapped) trees and shrubs to compensate for roots lost in the digging.
Dead or severely damaged stems of shrubs that were hurt by the Christmas 2022 cold spell.
Flowering quince, winter honeysuckle and other spring-flowering shrubs immediately after they finish blooming. Prune lightly and only as needed to shape.

FERTILIZE
Rye and fescue turf with all-nitrogen food for biggest flush of spring growth. Wait to fertilize warm-season grasses.
Liquid root-stimulator fertilizer should be applied monthly to newly planted trees, shrubs.
Spring color beds with high-nitrogen, water-soluble plant food weekly to promote vigorous growth.
Side-band rows of vegetable crops with high-nitrogen fertilizer to promote vigorous growth. Wait until they have been growing for a couple of weeks to feed them.

ON THE LOOKOUT
Aphids congregating on tender new foliage and flowerbuds. Wash off with brisk stream of water or apply general-purpose organic or inorganic insecticide.
Broadleafed weedkiller spray to control all non-grassy weeds in lawn. Most brands contain a blend of three different herbicides. One or two of them may be active through the soil and tree roots, so use with great caution. Types with 2,4-D only are usually sold only in independent retail garden centers. They may be safer for areas with many trees. Read and follow label directions carefully.
Timing is here to apply pre-emergent weedkiller granules in South Texas. Central and North Central Texas will come in a week or so, and North Texas a week or two after that. See related story this issue.

Posted by Neil Sperry
