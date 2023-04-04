Gardening This Weekend: April 6, 2023

Here’s hoping you’ll have a couple of hours to catch up on gardening activities this weekend. Here are things that hit the top of the list.

PLANT
Warm-season annuals including marigolds, zinnias, cockscomb, cosmos, pentas, angelonias, coleus, wax begonias and purple fountaingrass among others.
South Texas gardeners plant lantanas, periwinkles, moss rose, hybrid purslane, firebush, Gold Star Esperanza and copper plants. Wait a couple more weeks to plant those in North Texas.
Warm-season vegetables. Plant tomatoes, peppers, beans, squash, cucumbers, corn right away. Stay with small- and mid-sized tomatoes for best production. Large types like Beefsteak and Big Boy don’t set fruit above 90F.
Warm-season grasses from sod. In South Texas plant bermudagrass from seed. Wait until May in North Texas.

PRUNE
Azaleas, wisteria, Carolina jessamine, Lady Banksia roses, crossvine, forsythia, quince, viburnums (once they finish blooming) and other spring-blooming shrubs and vines to reshape. Avoid formal shearing.
Houseplants to reshape them as you bring them outside to spend summer in rehab on the patio. Expose them to outdoor lighting gradually. Direct sunlight will burn their leaves after a winter indoors

FERTILIZE
Lawn with high-nitrogen or all-nitrogen fertilizer with 30-40 percent of that nitrogen in slow-release form.
Same lawn-type fertilizer to all trees, shrub, and groundcover plantings.
Water-soluble, high-nitrogen plant food to patio pots, hanging baskets, new annual flower and vegetable transplants to get them off to a quick start.

ON THE LOOKOUT
Cabbage loopers on leaves of cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and other cole crops. Apply B.t. biological worm spray.
Snails, slugs and pillbugs devouring tender new growth. Apply Sevin dust or bait to plants, soil. These feed primarily at night.
Clover, dandelions, dollarweed, dichondra, poison ivy and other non-grassy weeds with a broadleafed weedkiller spray containing 2,4-D. Read and follow label directions for best results.

Posted by Neil Sperry
