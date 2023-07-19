Madame Galen Trumpetcreeper

You probably already have met her, but if not, this is the finest summer-flowering vine we have here in Texas. Madame Galen trumpetcreeper blooms for three months, and it’s adapted to all Texas soils, full sun, and broiling hot weather. What more could a gardener ask?

There’s so much to love about this all-summer bloomer. Its vigor. Its dependability. Its bright, cheerful color. Madame Galen trumpetcreeper. Click image for larger view.

All you need to know about it…

Common name: Madame Galen trumpetcreeper or Madame Galen trumpetvine.

Scientific name: Campsis x tagliabuana ‘Madame Galen’

Origin of the plant: A cross between American and Chinese trumpet vines made by Italian nurserymen, the Tagliabue brothers who developed the plant in the mid-19th Century. This plant has been beautifying the world’s gardens for almost 200 years!

Growth habit and size: Vine, growing to 20 ft. tall and 25 ft. wide.

Sun or shade: Full sun for best bloom.

Hardiness Zone: USDA Hardiness Zone 4 – extremely hardy to winter cold anywhere in Texas.

Evergreen or deciduous: Deciduous with dark green foliage that turns yellow in fall.

Flowers, fruit: Blooms all summer with rich orange, trumpet-shaped blossoms that are displayed in elongated clusters. Bean-like seed pods split open when ripe to release seeds that will blow in the wind. Since Madame Galen is a hybrid, you do not want to propagate new plants from these seeds. They will not “come true.”

How is it propagated? It could be tip-layered or air-layered if desired. However, cuttings are much faster and easier.

Good for pollinator garden? Yes! A favorite with hummingbirds. They love its oversized trumpet-shaped blooms. Longhorns fans will love their color.

It’s easy to like the wild trumpetvine, but resist that urge or hate your decision for years! Notice its smaller flower parts. You rarely will see this sold in nurseries, and if you do, you should not buy it. Click image for larger view.

If you do have a native trumpetvine in your yard already, and if it’s sprouting up plants all over your landscape, you’ll either have to dig each plant up individually or spray them with a broadleafed herbicide (containing 2,4-D). They must be severed from the mother plant, however, and it should be dealt with on its own.

