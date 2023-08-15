Pothos are coming right along

Devil’s ivy (Pothos, Epipremnum aureum) has been one of America’s favorite houseplants for the past 100 years. Growers are bringing us new types to try, so the horizons keep broadening.

This photo is from Pinterest (https://pinteresthunt9681.blogspot.com/2022/05/pothos-kinds.html). There is great information here as well as fine illustrations. Click image for larger view.

Several years ago in two successive Decembers my wife was gifted a 6-inch pothos at a Christmas school board event. I left them in their 6-inch pots and wrapped in their wicker baskets growing in our sunroom. It’s easy to know when they need to be watered because they start to wilt subtly. I let them go a bit “hungry” just because I didn’t want them to outgrow their spaces.

This plant has thrived on this antique table model radio from 85 years ago. It’s been the source of probably 25 cuttings. Click image for larger view.

Over the couple of years though, they started to turn a bit pale, so I gave them liquid, high-nitrogen plant food (probably the same brand that you’d buy). They looked better within days and started growing within weeks.

Left untrimmed, but watered and fed, pothos plants grow and produce many inches of stems. Click image for larger view.

Soon I had stems long enough for harvesting cuttings, so I put a bunch of stems into a glass jar and set them alongside our sink.

Now, I’ve been growing plants since I was 5 or 6, but even I was amazed at how quickly roots became visible (4 or 5 days).

These were merely rooted cuttings less than 3 months ago. Click image for larger view.

I potted those cuttings up on May 23, and in less than 3 months of brutal Texas heat on our front porch they’ve started to mature into a lovely pot filled and ready to come back indoors.

Cuttings taken May 23 now have long roots and are being potted into 6-inch pots of their own, 4 or 5 cuttings per pot, to grow to maturity. Click image for larger view.

Even better news, as I reported back then, my plants yielded many cuttings – enough for 3 glasses of cuttings. Those plants are all well rooted now, and I’ll be potting them up this week so that they can grow between now and the time of our first frost. They’ll be coming indoors for winter.

To complete the story, as you saw above, the original mother plants are doing splendidly, still in their same spaces and still looking just beautiful some 5 years into the journey.

