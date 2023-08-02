Quick tips regarding watering

Joseph Hite produces the morning show for Hal Jay and Ernie Brown on WBAP 820AM. That’s where I do my Sunday morning program, and I know all three guys very well.

Joseph wanted me to share a few tips on watering and plant care with their listeners yesterday (Wednesday) morning, a day when the forecast high was to be 106F.

So I could (maybe, just maybe) keep those two free-wheeling guys somewhere in the right lanes, I jotted some notes at midnight Tuesday and sent them on down to Joseph. I thought they might be useful here, too.

Watering lawns:

• Better to water less frequently (twice per week) and more deeply to encourage deeper root growth.

• Allowing lawn to grow taller, contrary to what some may say, is NOT good for getting the grass through hot, dry weather. Mow AT the recommended height for the type of grass you have. Tall grass becomes thin and weeds move in.

Soaker hose is being used to water relatively new shrubs in groundcover bed.

Watering established shade trees:

• If you’re taking reasonable care of your lawn the trees will probably get enough water to see them through.

• If you feel they need supplemental water, however, use a soaker hose around the drip line (outer perimeter of canopy) to soak the soil slowly and deeply for a few hours once a week.

New trees and shrubs:

• VERY IMPORTANT MESSAGE: New plants from this year must be watered by hand, not with sprinklers for their first two years in the landscape. If a plant came out of a 5-gallon pot, give it 5 gallons of water every 2 days. If out of a 10-gallon pot, 10 gallons of water.

You’ve seen water bubblers before here in e-gardens, and I’m sure I’ll be showing them again – until the message catches on.

• Best way to deliver a lot of water in a hurry is with a water bubbler. See photo.

There is a lot more that could be said and written about watering and plant care for the rest of the summer, but this is a very good start.

