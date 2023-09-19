Native Son: September 21, 2023

Last month I left you at the beginning of a little jaunt through the Columbus, Ohio’s, magnificent Franklin Park Conservatory. I unashamedly love this place, and must admit that she and I have developed an unusual relationship. She is always amazing when I visit, and I always get lost. It’s not poor signage; it’s a combination of being starstruck at her loveliness & my own proclivity to wander.

Oh, I’ve said too much … let’s tour!

Grand architecture meets grand Chihuly across all of the dozen or so conservatories. A 7-foot Amorphophallus titanium strikes a Chihuly-esque pose. Click images for larger view.

Groovy glass awaits discovery in the conservatories. Click images for larger view.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Outside, topiary animals hold court, and yes, you can sit on the elephant! Click images for larger view.

Biggest train garden I’ve ever seen! Click images for larger view.

Continued Below

Advertisement

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Children’s Garden is THE place for kids…big kids, too! Click images for larger view.

Fun ideas abound in the Children’s Garden! Click images for larger view.

I didn’t get his name, but this dude is definitely king of the garden.

Just a few random thoughts on this special day…

Will You Still Need Me,

Will You Still Read Me

When I’m 64

As I get older, losing the flair

I had many years ago

Will you still be telling me that I write well

Or will you tell me that I’ve gone to … heck.

If I ramble on til quarter to three

Would you ask for more

Will you still need me, do you still read me

Now that I’m sixty-four.

_______________________________________________

The Beatles Guide to Gardening?

All you need is love, money, and a big load of some righteous compost.

I should have known better gardening is more fun with a little help from my friends.

Pulling nutsedge gets you nowhere, man.

Help! Rocky Raccoon pawned my ticket to ride for a stupid blackbird!

She came in through the bathroom window … forgot her sunscreen.

Don’t be a fool on the hill; use cypress mulch on slopes.

I think I’ll drive my car down Penny Lane to the strawberry fields.

Money can’t buy me love, but it’ll get you nice glass onion.

Rule #9…#9: If you find a yellow submarine in your octopus’s garden; let it be.

I saw her standing there, so I yelled, “Lovely Rita! Get out of the fire ants!”

— Lagniappe —

What did the happy Australian manure composter say? Love me doo!

_______________________________________________

Come check out the Longview Arboretum this Fall and enjoy a concert! Get all the details on our Facebook page.

Just so you know … the Longview (Texas) Arboretum & Nature Center is OPEN! Hours are 10am-5pm, Wednesday through Saturday; Sunday 12 noon-5pm. Come out and see us! And bring your own brand of Zen! 903-212-2181 Longviewarboretum.org.

I need a road trip! Let me know if you’d like me to come and speak to your group sometime. I’m low maintenance, flexible, and you know I like to go just about anywhere. No city too big; no town too small. Just send me an e-mail at stevenchamblee@yahoo.com and we’ll work something out.

Posted by Steven Chamblee