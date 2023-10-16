Honda’s new autonomous EV riding mower

Somehow a story from Electrek Magazine announcing the launch of Honda’s brand new battery-powered electric autonomous zero-turning radius riding mower ended up in the “In” box of my e-mail.

Take a quick look at Honda’s new autonomous work mower in operation. (It’s still in the prototype phase.)

Continued Below

Advertisement

It seems it’s not on the market just yet. Honda is apparently looking for commercial companies to test the mower next year. My bet is the list will grow quickly.

There’s no mention of the charge time, run time, or (most of all), price, but the video is certainly interesting.

Continued Below

Advertisement

I share it with you, but I’m unable to answer any of your questions. I know as little as you do.

Take a look: https://youtu.be/ptN-qrEGqX0

Posted by Neil Sperry