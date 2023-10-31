Indian Marker trees
(All photos are screen captures of the segment of Texas Country Reporter linked below.)
About the time I sat down to write my final story for this week’s e-gardens I got a note from my friend Steve Houser. It seems that Bob and Kelli Phillips from Texas Country Reporter had recently paid him a visit, and the topic was Indian Marker trees.
Steve is founder and owner of Arborilogical Services (advertiser here in e-gardens), but he’s also a longtime volunteer in many fascinating fields. His work on Indian marker trees may be one of the best.
These are trees the Indians twisted, bent, or otherwise contorted to mark trails, water holes, low-water crossings, and other important geographic locations.
I hope you enjoy this segment from a recent Texas Country Reporter.
https://www.youtube.com/user/texascountryreporter