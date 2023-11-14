Ponytail palm
This has always been one of my favorite houseplants. It asks very little. It gives so much in return. It’s graceful, yet it can be rustic. It’s happy with almost any indoor surroundings.
Ponytails – I can tell you better with quick facts…
• Scientific name: Beaucarnea recurvata
• Common name: ponytail palm or pony tail palm
• Family: Asparagaceae
• Native home: Mexico
• Height at maturity: 5-7 ft.
• Width at maturity: 4-5 ft.
• Hardiness Zone: 10-11 (no freezing weather)
• Light exposure: full sun spring and fall, but not in mid-summer (especially if it has been in indoor or shaded conditions); bright indoor light while inside the house
• Soil preference: porous, well-draining or sandy loam
• Fertilizer needs: diluted, high-nitrogen, water-soluble monthly
• Growth form: upright growth with cascading foliage
• Growth rate: very slow
• Flowers: very uncommon, but creamy tan sprays
• Pest problems: scales, mealy bugs, stem rot if soil drains poorly
• Propagated: seed
That’s its story. The rest remains to be told as you grow it over the next several decades.