Flowering Quinces – Horticultural Heirlooms

Flowering quince is an old friend that just hangs around waiting to hear its name called. It’s ready to go to work in any landscape, and its work year begins really early – with the first warm days of late winter.

Flowering quince plants have been cornerstones of this old home’s late-winter landscapes for decades. Click image for larger view.

Back “in the day,” this plant was easy to propagate. You just dug up sprouts from the mother clumps and transplanted them to another spot in your yard or another yard perhaps even in another town. And because new plants were so easily started, flowering quince found its way into thousands of old Texas landscapes 75, 100, and even more years ago.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Long after the house and its associated structures have disappeared, this flowering quince clump marks every new growing season near Edom. Click image for larger view.

Many of those plants are still out there performing their magic each spring, in many cases long after the houses and fences they attended have crumbled and fallen.

You can see the similarity quince has to apples in its flowers and foliage.

Flowering quince is akin to apples. You can see it in the flowers, and you can see it in the fruit. Even the leaves look very similar. But our quince plants are shrubs growing to 5 to 7 ft. tall and wide. Apples are 25-ft. trees.

Continued Below

Advertisement

One other important note about flowering quince: No plant is any prettier while it’s in bloom, but when it’s not blooming, it’s, well, it’s ugly. Plant it in the “out back.” Out back by the fence. Or out back in the alley. Position it so you can see it while it’s in bloom and so it can meld into the rest of your shrubs when it’s not.

What you’ll want to know…

Common name: Flowering quince

Scientific name: Chaenomeles speciosa

Plant family: Rosaceae (Rose Family)

Native home: China, Tibet, Myanmar

USDA Plant Hardiness Zones: 4-8

Sun/Shade: Full sun to afternoon shade

Bloom time in Texas: January and February

Flowers: Single or double, shades of red, rose-red, orange, pink, salmon, white

Leaves: Glossy dark green, deciduous

You can see this handsome stem of pink-flowering quince in a floral design.

Stems: Brown with thorns, attractive in late-winter flower arrangements

Fruit: Resemble apples, edible (in jellies), but not the fruit you see in groceries

Cultivars (Cultivated varieties): There are many, as one might expect from a shrub that’s been grown in American gardens for so many decades. Look for the ‘Storm’ series, ‘Double Take’ series, ‘Jet Stream,’ ‘Cameo,’ and the many others. Check labels before purchasing, however, for mature height.

The mid-sized and taller types have been more successful in my garden than the dwarf types. That may or may not prove true in your plantings.

Note: This shrub is not commonly seen in most retail nurseries except during late-winter flowering season. If you’re looking for one, ask your favorite local nursery if they will be offering it (or can order it for you). But buy it as soon as you see it. It is definitely an impulse sales item when it’s in bloom!

Posted by Neil Sperry