Cedar Bark Beetle Re-emphasized

Dozens of you had been asking about eastern redcedars dying in numbers. I’d seen a few north of DFW, but until my son, wife and I traveled I-45 this week I hadn’t seen the magnitude of the dieback.

Several redcedars have been lost out of this elongated planting near a residential development. I guess I’d seen them, but I hadn’t noticed. Click image for larger view.

I had seen occasional loss of plants within large stands, but it wasn’t especially alarming. These few are near a major intersection we cross many times each week. I honestly hadn’t paid much attention. Until now.

By comparison, this native stand has been riddled by the problem. I was on alert to watch for them as we headed south this past Sunday. Click image for larger view.

Having seen all of this for 150 miles I decided this story was worth mentioning again. And to re-emphasize that this does seem to be more an issue with redcedars in unirrigated sites. Trees in landscape settings seem to be less impacted.

Click here to see what several weeks of research had turned up for me, as published in e-gardens last week.

Posted by Neil Sperry