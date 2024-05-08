Cedar Bark Beetle Re-emphasized
Dozens of you had been asking about eastern redcedars dying in numbers. I’d seen a few north of DFW, but until my son, wife and I traveled I-45 this week I hadn’t seen the magnitude of the dieback.
I had seen occasional loss of plants within large stands, but it wasn’t especially alarming. These few are near a major intersection we cross many times each week. I honestly hadn’t paid much attention. Until now.
Having seen all of this for 150 miles I decided this story was worth mentioning again. And to re-emphasize that this does seem to be more an issue with redcedars in unirrigated sites. Trees in landscape settings seem to be less impacted.
