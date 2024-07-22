Talavera – A tradition lives on – by Diane Morey Sitton

Talavera pottery is available in an array of pots, planters, and wall art; not to mention animal and bird figures, sun faces, and tiles. Tip: Use pot feet or a plant stand in the garden to elevate Talavera planters and pots at least 1 inch off the ground. Keep drainage holes clear. Move indoors if temperatures drop below freezing. All images by Diane Morey Sitton.

It’s easy to see why gardeners are drawn to Talavera pottery: the colors are as vibrant as a tropical bouquet, and the hand-painted designs are as intricate as the markings on a butterfly’s wing. As if those features weren’t alluring enough, there’s the vast array of planters, pots, wall décor, garden ornaments, vases and tiles to choose from.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Use the earthy colors of Talavera pottery to highlight the hues of foliage and flowers.

Talavera draws its name from Spain’s Talavera de la Reina, a 16th century pottery mecca known for Majolica, a high quality ceramic that features complex cobalt blue and white patterns. In the 1500s, during the construction of Puebla – the first Spanish-built city in Mexico – Spain imported Majolica artisans to embellish the new church. Over time, their pottery-making techniques merged with the techniques and traditions of local artisans, and Talavera pottery was born.

Festive patio partners sit near a colorful birdbath.

Froggie went a-courtin’ in a colorful green, orange and coral outfit. Click image for larger view.

Despite its long history, the elaborate and lengthy process of handcrafting Talavera pottery has remained relatively unchanged. It starts with two types of volcanic sand, the spoils of Popocatepetl, a nearby volcano. After being collected, the sand is washed, filtered and kneaded together to form clay. Artisans work their magic by molding the clay by hand, shaping it on a potter’s wheel, or pressing it into a mold. Each piece is then set aside to dry, a process that requires several weeks – up to three months for large pieces—before being fired in kilns heated to 800 degrees Celsius.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Talavera artisans rely on six colors to render their intricate patterns: orange, yellow, green, cobalt blue, black, and mauve.

But for Talavera craftsmen, the work is only half done. Once fired, they inspect each piece for cracks before dipping it in a milky white background glaze to ready it for their storied artwork. Artisans paint the indigenous designs using only six specific pigments. The pigments come from the region’s natural minerals. Finally, each piece is immersed in a mineral bath of silica sand, tin and lead, and then fired, once more, to create the durable, glossy finish that characterizes Talavera pottery. The entire process takes weeks – even months – from start to finish.

In Puebla, Mexico, the process of making Talavera starts with the soil surrounding the volcano Popocatepetl. The name means “smoking mountain” in Aztec.

Puebla remains the center of authentic Talavera pottery, today boasting nine certified workshops. Every piece of certified Talavera bears the signature of the potter, the logo of the workshop and a hologram certifying the piece’s authenticity.

A begonia appears to spill from this “sideways planter.”

Talavera pottery becomes a focal point when displayed amongst terra cotta pots. Click image for larger view.

With its earth-linked legacy, floral motifs, and vibrant colors, it’s no wonder the craft endures.

How can a gardener resist!

Posted by Diane Morey Sitton