Displaying décor “gallery style” – by Diane Morey Sitton

Three matching wall pots reinforce the classic theme set by the large urn in the foreground. All images by Diane Morey Sitton. Click image for larger view.

Displaying décor on garden walls and fences is one of the easiest ways to add interest to gardens. Utilizing these natural outdoor spaces not only lets you show off your prized garden art and collectibles, but the items dress up monotonous expanses of boards and siding, help accentuate the colors and shapes of nearby flowers and foliage, and reinforce garden style.

Where walls are thick (constructed of brick or stone, for instance) or where walls have a flat top, use the top as a pedestal to display garden busts, bird and animal figures, decorative spheres or other decorative décor.

From one-of-a-kind folk art to antique signs to exquisite Grecian-inspired wall plaques, almost any garden décor can be displayed “gallery style” as long as it’s made of durable materials such as ceramic, wood, glass or resin, and as long as it isn’t too heavy to be supported by a fence or wall.

Just as a beautiful frame can enhance a painting, sometimes garden art is enhanced when framed by vines.

Like a masterpiece painting exhibited alone on a museum wall, sometimes a large, complex or boldly-colored piece makes the most impact when it is displayed by itself. Hang up an all-weather canvas painting of flowers on a drab privacy fence, and then watch it pop. Likewise, the curlicues and other intricacies of an antique wrought iron gate are able to stand alone as a focal point.

Color connects these unrelated items into a cohesive and charming garden gallery. Click image for larger view.

On the other hand, groupings of items are most effective when the items are linked by color, material or subject matter. Want color? Create a backdrop of flowers by attaching large metal blooms to a garden wall. Collect sun faces? Show them off by hanging them up. Don’t know what to do with vintage garden tools – those flea market finds that you couldn’t resist — use them to embellish a fence near a veggie garden.

Smiley faces of a different sort adorn this garden fence.

When it comes to displaying on walls and fences, there’s a simple solution for collectibles and art pieces too bulky to hang: display them on shelves. Attach the shelves to walls and fences with sturdy brackets, then line up face pots, galvanized watering cans or an assortment of small urns.

This sunface mimics the colors of surrounding foliage.

To make a memorable shelf, remove the legs from an old wood bench, freshen it up with paint or stain, and then attach it to a wall or fence. Use the folksy shelf to hold an assortment of your most prized garden décor.

Small, variously-shaped mirrors make an eye-catching display. Click image for larger view.

When attaching any kind of art or shelf unit to a fence or exterior wall, use the appropriate hardware. A nail or nails driven into a wood wall or fence accommodates most garden décor. For masonry walls, use a screw or lag screw driven into an expending anchor.

Posted by Diane Morey Sitton