Persian Shield’s foliage is other-worldly

Persian shield is a jewel in the garden.

My first time to see Persian shield was in the Texas A&M Floriculture Department greenhouses when I was barely a teenager. It was mixed in with all the other foliage plants, but somehow it shone out like a searchlight signaling to young Neil. I’ve never forgotten.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Jump ahead six decades and my friend Bob Brackman had planted it in a shade garden at the San Antonio Botanic Gardens. People were gathering around it as if it were a famous piece of art on tour of America.

I’ve seen it around restaurant and hotel courtyards. It just kinda shows up.

Watch for Persian shield in your favorite nursery.

What you’ll want to know…

• Persian shield (Strobilanthes dyerianus)

• Native home: Burma (Myanmar)

• Tropical/sub-tropical: Zones 9-11 (will come back from roots following light freezes, but best treated as tropical annual in most of Texas).

• Size: grows to 16-30 in. tall and wide outdoors.

• Soil preference: Highly organic.

• Exposure: early morning sun, then shade during rest of day.

Continued Below

Advertisement

“Dazzle” of Persian shield will vary with amount of sunlight and fertilizer it receives.

• Fertilizer needs: water-soluble, high-nitrogen to keep plants growing actively because new growth is more colorful than older foliage.

• Flowers: unimportant.

• Propagated: by cuttings.

• Pest issues: nothing common, but spider mites indoors occasionally.

Posted by Neil Sperry