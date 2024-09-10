Here’s a weed you don’t want

It was the 1920s. Texas ranchers were looking for forage grasses that could hold the soil and stand up to Texas heat and drought and feed their cattle.

Here’s the culprit. Seeds, stolons, and rhizomes, plus a great will to live. KR bluestem is all across Texas. Click image for larger view.

The Native Plant Society of Texas says this plant was brought to California from China in 1917, then on to Angleton, Texas, in 1924, where it was given the name Texas yellow beardgrass.

It’s a clumping perennial grass that sends out strong stolons (above-ground runners) and rhizomes (below-ground stems). Left unmowed, it can grow to 2 to 4 ft. tall. If you mow it, it can survive as low as just a couple of inches. Its root system is deep and firm, often to several feet.

There are thousands of highway medians and rights of way that are choked up by this weed.

The things that make KR bluestem so horrible in urban settings are the rapid production of seedheads just a few days after mowing. You can hardly keep up. And the more you mow, the denser the weed becomes. That makes it all the harder for your permanent turf to reestablish itself.

We do not have a herbicide that will kill KR bluestem without harming your desirable turfgrass. Even when we had access to MSMA it gave poor results. The glyphosates such as the orginal Round Up (with no other active ingredients blended into it), will kill the weed, but they’ll also kill your turfgrass.

My best suggestion is that you learn what KR bluestem looks like. Watch for it in your neighborhood, especially in medians, parks, and vacant lots. Take neighborhood action to get rid of it before it invades everyone’s lawn.

KR bluestem is just getting a root hold in this Central Texas lawn. Look at how few plants are there now. They could be dug out fairly easily. Look across the road to see the seed source. Click image for larger view.

When you see it show up in your own lawn, dig it out while it’s still just getting started. Once established, it rules the roost.

Posted by Neil Sperry