Time has come for pre-emergent application

It felt awkward back two weeks ago. I was trying to tell you to apply pre-emergent granules to protect your lawn from winter weeds. I told you then that the granules had to be applied before temperatures dropped toward 60F and before fall rains triggered the weeds to germinate and start growing. Both of those things seemed like distant events.

Your lawn could look like this in April if you don’t apply pre-emergent weedkiller this weekend. (Annual bluegrass, Poa annua) Click image for larger view.

Then this week happened. It’s gotten progressively cooler, and parts of Texas have had soaking rains. This weekend becomes your time – perhaps your final time – to apply the granules to prevent germination of annual bluegrass, rescuegrass, ryegrass, and other winter grassy weeds. Once they’re up and growing we have no product that will safely kill them without putting your permanent lawngrass at risk as well.

The most common active ingredients are Dimension, Balan, and Halts, although other materials are also sold. They all work essentially the same way, so don’t spend a lot of time looking for any one in particular. Shop with an independent retail garden center where you can talk to a Texas Certified Nursery Professional. Ask their help in finding just the right product.

Rescuegrass is a coarse, clump-forming weed with very conspicuous seedheads. It can be prevented by application of pre-emergent weedkiller granules now.

Mow your lawn first to tidy things up. Then apply the granules and water them onto the soil surface with a moderate soaking. They will form a layer that will attack the germinating seeds preventing them from developing roots into the soil.

These pre-emergent products are safe on any type of lawngrass as long as it’s been established for at least one growing season. Do not apply them if you intend to overseed your lawn with ryegrass for winter green cover, and do not use them where you might be planting wildflower seeds in an open area later this month.

So, that’s it in summary – this is the weekend you must apply pre-emergent weedkiller granules to prevent winter and early spring grassy weeds. Call ahead to be sure your favorite store has them in stock.

A couple of notes…

• Research is showing that annual bluegrass (Poa annua) can build up resistance to these weedkillers when they’re used repeatedly. Consumers have limited access to other classes of herbicides, so our best option is to keep our lawns as vigorous and dense as possible so weeds will have a hard time getting started. Then, when we do use the herbicides, we can still benefit from the help that they give.

Bur clover is one of the most common cool-season, broadleafed weeds. Controls include Gallery pre-emergent granules applied now or a broadleafed weedkiller spray containing 2,4-D in November. Click image for larger view.

• If broadleafed (non-grassy) weeds are also a problem for you, you will have the best results using Gallery pre-emergent products. Gallery will stop germination of clover, dandelions, henbit, chickweed, and other broadleafed winter annuals. It should be mentioned, however, that you do get a second chance with these weeds. You can spray them with a broadleafed weedkiller spray applied in November to kill the young plants as they are getting started.

