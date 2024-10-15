Gardening This Weekend: October 17, 2024

Let’s start the preparations for late fall and winter. Here are this weekend’s goals.

PLANT
Nursery stock. You’ll get some good bargains as garden centers reduce inventories before winter, plus it’s a great time for planting new trees and shrubs.
Winter color annuals pansies, violas, pinks, snapdragons, ornamental cabbage and kale, and other cold-hardy plants. South Texas gardeners can add in stocks, English daisies, wallflowers, ornamental chard, calendulas, and petunias, among others.
Finish dividing spring-flowering perennials very soon.
Daffodils and grape hyacinths as soon as you buy them. Ice Follies, Carlton and other early- and small-flowering daffodils are far more successful at reblooming in successive springs than the large, late hybrids like King Alfred, Mount Hood and Unsurpassable.
Buy tulips and Dutch hyacinths and refrigerate them for 45 days at 45 degrees before planting into landscape second half of December. They must have this “pre-chilling” to bloom properly.

PRUNE
Dead or damaged branches from live oaks, red oaks and other shade trees before winter. Dead branches are brittle and heavy, likely to break under ice loads.
Light trimming of shrubs to tidy up landscape, but save major reshaping for late winter.
Keep mowing lawn at same height you’ve used all summer. Mowing removes fallen leaves so they don’t pack down. It also helps control weeds.

FERTILIZE
Cool-season turf (fescue and rye) with all-nitrogen food to promote vigorous growth remainder of this growing season.
Winter annuals with water-soluble, high-nitrogen food each time that you water them.

ON THE LOOKOUT
Brown patch (large patch) in St. Augustine appears suddenly in round patches. Blades pull loose easily from runners. You’ll be able to see the decayed bases of the blades. Apply a fungicide labeled for turf diseases. Do not water at night.
Apply glyphosate-only herbicide to turf and weedy areas where you intend to plant shrubs, groundcovers or vegetables come spring. It must be sprayed while unwanted vegetation is still green and growing.
Watch roses for signs of rose rosette virus, and remove all parts of diseased plants. See information and photos at my website.

Posted by Neil Sperry
