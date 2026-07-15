Holly ferns star in the shade

It gets its name from its broad holly-like leaflets, yet this is a fern and it’s well suited to moist, shaded settings beneath large trees, against the north sides of buildings, and in other places where other plants might complain about lack of direct sunlight. Holly ferns will stand strong.

Holly ferns have been in this spot on the north side of my home office for 20 years. I’m typing this caption 6 ft. on the other side of that wall. Images clickable for larger views.

Botanically this plant is Cyrtomium falcatum. It’s native to Southeast Asia where it’s been cultivated for centuries. It was brought to Europe in the 1800s and to the United States by the turn of last century. Southern gardeners soon learned to love it beneath their huge spreading live oaks, and the rest has become history.

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You can tell you’re growing a fern because its fronds unfurl in the shape of a “fiddlehead.”

Holly ferns are evergreen. That’s unusual for our perennial garden ferns. Most die back to the ground then send out fresh fronds each spring. Holly fern just keeps growing. It attains a height of 18 in. and a spread of 24-30 in.

Autumn fern on left, holly fern on right for purposes of comparison of leaf sizes and textures.

It combines well with other shade-loving plants such as cast iron plants (aspidistra), English ivy, liriope, hellebores, and autumn ferns. Its deep green fronds are a perfect contrast against dark-colored brick and stone, and the plants’ arching habit lends grace to woodland pathways.

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I grew holly ferns as a teen in our landscape in College Station and it did well for me there. Farther north where I’ve gardened for the past many years (DFW area) I have to cover it with frost cloth to keep it from freezing in really cold winter weather, but with that small amount of extra care it has survived for 20 years where I have it planted right now and I couldn’t be more satisfied. Garden references list it as hardy to Zones 6-9, but I’d be afraid to recommend it that far north. For me, it’s Zone 7-9.

It’s tough not to love the richness of these evergreen fronds.

Holly ferns rarely face any issues with insects or diseases. If the plants are allowed to get excessively dry their leaflets will turn brown around their edges. Water them immediately and trim off any damaged fronds. They’ll usually bounce right back.

Just like all ferns, holly ferns reproduce by spores. You can also dig and divide mature clumps, although I would never do that. I always opt just to buy new plants so they can get a vigorous start.

Spores cover the backs of the leaflets on this holly fern.

Note: Gardeners are often concerned when they observe spores on the backs of their holly fern leaves for the first time. They think their plants have been visited by insects that have deposited hundreds of eggs. Not to worry: they’re just trying to reproduce more ferns. Leave them alone.

Posted by Neil Sperry