Poolside style – by Diane Morey Sitton

Banana trees, palm trees, ferns, colorful flowers, a waterfall and a sparkling swimming pool turn this back yard into a tropical oasis. All images by Diane Morey Sitton. Images clickable for larger views.

It’s summer and the allure of backyard swimming pools is hard to resist. But why not extend the allure beyond the clear sparkling water by using plants and accessories to establish a theme that sets your landscape apart.

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Palm trees and a waterfall transform this swimming pool into an inviting lagoon.

Start by selecting a style that’s compatible with your location and lifestyle.

If you live in a warm clime and dream of tropical islands, create your own tropical oasis by selecting plants with large, vibrant foliage and/or flamboyantly-hued flowers. Think elephant ears, cannas, hibiscus, and bougainvilleas, among other showstoppers. Create layers of interest by planting banana trees and palm trees. Use smooth boulders for accents. Complete the look with tiki torches.

Simple elegance describes this modern, minimalistic poolscape.

If clean lines and geometric shapes appeal to you, go “minimalist” with potted agave (clip off the sharp tips), ornamental grass, and pruned boxwood. Select angularly-shaped containers. Install a classically-styled fire pit. Opt for accessories in neutral hues.

Lion fountains and a monochromatic floral theme establish classic ambiance.

If you are inspired by the Mediterranean region’s sun-drenched countryside, fill your poolscape with fragrant, drought-tolerant plants such as oleander, Russian sage, dwarf citrus trees (lemon and lime), and succulents. Strengthen the theme with wrought iron accents and terra-cotta planters.

Minimize swimming pool maintenance by positioning plants away from the edge of the pool.

Sometimes, pool owners choose to design their landscape to resemble their local environment. Described as “naturalistic,” this informal style relies on ferns, native plants, flowering shrubs and ornamental grasses. Flagstone paving’s earthy colors and irregular shapes reinforces the informal ambiance.

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Add color and interest at poolside by planting lantana, hibiscus and other sun-loving flowers in containers.

But no matter what style of landscaping you choose, there are guidelines when it comes to selecting pool-friendly plants.

• Select plants that have non-aggressive roots such as compact shrubs, ornamental grasses and succulents. (Willows, ficus and running bamboo are known to have aggressive roots that can cause damage when planted too close to swimming pools.)

• Avoid “messy” plants that shed petals, foliage, berries or seed pods. The debris can clog filtration and skimmer systems.

• Likewise, avoid using pea gravel or mulch near the pool’s edge. Stray particles can cause maintenance problems.

• Avoid thorny plants that can injure pool-goers.

• Position delicate and/or chlorine susceptible plants away from splash zones to avoid damage from chlorinated water.

Posted by Diane Morey Sitton