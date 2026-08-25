Putting the WOW in gardens – by Diane Morey Sitton

No matter what size, shape or style, there are ways to add WOW factors to your garden that will transform it from boring to beautiful. And the task is easier than you think.

Feathery plumes of pink muhly grass combine with the textures of Mexican petunia in a pastel medley. All images by Diane Morey Sitton. Images clickable for larger views.

Flame grass in full fall color creates a memorable WOW.

Start by playing up texture. Rippled hosta, wispy fern, fuzzy lamb’s ear, glasslike sedum. . . there’s a remarkable array of texture-building foliage to choose from. Growth habits, too, express texture. Butterfly bush is as open and airy as the butterflies it attracts. In contrast, boxwood is dense. Yucca, iris, and agave, among others, add architectural interest with their tall, spiky foliage.

The WOW starts next to the driveway with colorful sweet potato vine backed by cannas.

Mixing and matching textures intensifies impact.

Increase the WOW factors by adding large or vividly-colored plants. Elephant ear creates drama with its giant, heart-shaped foliage. Canna, too, offers super-sized leaves. In fall, flame grass lives up to its fiery name, especially when backlit with sunlight. Utilize ‘Marguerite’ sweet potato vine’s vibrant color by growing it as a groundcover. Other drama queens include caladium, coleus and hyacinth bean vine.

Add WOW to a stark corner with a rose-covered arbor.

Trellises and screens are WOW factors, too, especially when they are draped with foliage and flowers. Besides drawing the eye upward, they utilize vertical growing space, help define boundaries of garden rooms, dress-up ho-hum walls, and camouflage utility areas. They are especially useful in small gardens where growing space is limited. Flowering vines include cypress vine, honeysuckle, morning glory, and sweet pea.

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Use a winding path to soften a boxy backyard.

Add another WOW factor by mimicking nature’s curves. Nothing adds graceful perspective to a boxy backyard faster than a winding path. Likewise, nothing softens a stark side yard quicker than a gently curving border.

Three flower-filled urns add spots of color to a shade garden.

As the seasons ebb and flow, keep the WOW factors front and center with containers. Include seasonal flowers, ferns, herbs, bulbs and even small variety shrubs with showy foliage and blooms. Add to the color and texture with carefully chosen pots, tubs, planter boxes, window boxes and troughs.

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Containers filled with seasonal flowers stretch the season.

Who wants “boring” when you can have “beautiful?” Textures, trellises, eye-catching plants, curves and containers…WOW!

Posted by Diane Morey Sitton