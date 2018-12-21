Gardens to the South

Pretty much everything you see in this part of our travelogue used to be filled with thriving St. Augustine. However, as the trees grew larger their shade grew heavier. I finally decided to throw in the towel and switch over to more shade-tolerant plants.

Continued Below

Advertisement

I have pots of tropicals in this area in summer. You’ve seen them here in e-gardens before. This is where I use my small bromeliads – the trailing types of Neoregelias. I accumulated probably 100 different types, and I bring the best 30 or 40 out in the warm weather. They stay in pots that we sink halfway down into the ground. Right now they’re toasty warm in my greenhouse.

Also, the Adirondack chairs are made out of recycled milk cartons. I bought them from a company called By the Yard (https://bytheyard.net) They’re very comfortable, and we’ve been very pleased with their durability.

Finally, I made this little patio myself from the leftover pavers when our driveway was finished. It’s no masterpiece, but it just goes to show you what you can do with scraps and determination.

I am a big fan of choosing plants that grow to the size that you want, then basically leaving them alone with minimal shaping and pruning. Such it is with the shrubs at our house. We do trim many of them one time per year, usually in late January or early February. We’ll use gasoline-powered hedge shears to sculpt dwarf hollies, boxwood and other rounded types into temporary globes. Those plants grow out with wonderfully full new shoots in the spring and I rarely touch them with shears again until the following winter. And we trim almost all of our nandinas (now planted in 10 or 12 different beds) to remove half of the canes (the tallest ones) to within 1 inch of the ground. That allows the nandinas to send up new shoots to keep the plants full.

Sometimes you want a plant that bridges between being a groundcover and being a shrub. Giant liriope is just such a plant. It grows to 15 inches tall (taller when blooming in summer), and it brings a graceful elegance to its spot in the landscape.

Posted by Neil Sperry