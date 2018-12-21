Our Entryway and Courtyard

When we moved to rural Collin County (outside McKinney) in 1978, most of the rural roads were white caliche rock. When it rained they became slimy and sometimes impassible.

We are fairly ordinary people. Our house is nice but not lavish. I do enjoy landscaping, however, so I’ve always spent more time in our gardens than elsewhere. I guess you would expect that. I thought this might be a good time to share some of it with you.

I wasn’t sure what color of pavers would look best, and I was really stumped when it came to the layout of the driveway. Well-known landscape architects (and my friends) Richard Myrick and Gene Newman came to our house to look things over and advise me. Dick drew up the design, saying that the edges of the driveway, several tens of thousands of pavers, would be in continuous curves – no straight lines.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Our entire landscape is shaded, primarily by pecan trees. One giant pecan predominates. Unfortunately, our foundation was poured about 18 inches closer to that tree than the blueprint called for. But we’ll do everything in our power so that the tree and our house can co-exist in harmony. Our friends at Arborilogical Services take special care of this tree.

We use our driveway as a courtyard for dining and entertaining. By parking the cars elsewhere and setting up tables and chairs, we’ve entertained as many as 30 or 40 people out on the flat portion of our drive, down by the house.

I use tropicals for color and textural interest during the growing season. I’m really fond of wax begonias and fancy-leafed types as well. Also philodendrons with their widely varying foliage and peace lilies with their dramatic foliage and flowers. I use 20 or 30 6-inch pots of peperomias to border these groupings, and you can see the river rock I talk about on my radio program while I’m doing ads for my friends at Whiz-Q Stone in Fort Worth.

Posted by Neil Sperry