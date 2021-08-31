LAST CHANCE FOR PRE-EMERGENT WEEDKILLER
As long as it stays hot and dry you’re probably safe that annual bluegrass, rescuegrass and ryegrass won’t start germinating.
But remember: You can only prevent these weeds. You cannot control them once they germinate and start growing. That will happen with the first wet cold front this month.
As I’ve said for the past three weeks, you only get one chance, and that chance typically runs out at Labor Day.
I gave you all the details last week. Rather than writing them again, here’s a link to that story.
Posted by Neil Sperry