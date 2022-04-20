April 21, 2022: Answer 10

Dear Neil: You mentioned tomato plants and the fact that when they wilt badly, blossom-end rot is likely to occur. A man told me a year or two ago that Epsom salts would solve the problem, so I used it this year and I’ve had no blossom-end rot. Give it a try. L.K., San Antonio.

I appreciate your taking time to drop me a note. Epsom salts may have some limited benefit in how they interact with calcium in the soil, but I very strongly stick with my ongoing suggestion that the real cause of blossom-end rot in tomatoes comes from fluctuations in soil moisture levels and the impact that those fluctuations have in calcium uptake by the plants. University research confirms that uniform moisture is critical.

Posted by Neil Sperry