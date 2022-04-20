April 21, 2022: Answer 11

Dear Neil: I have a small fig tree that was planted several years ago. It put on lots of small fruit in the spring, but they all fall off as the weather warms. I have no fruit by early summer. Any idea of what the problem might be? J.J., Corsicana.

It sounds like it might have been associated with the onset of hot weather and drying conditions. Figs need to be mulched and kept moist at all times. A young fig tree (or one that’s recovering from cold damage) also shouldn’t be expected to bear many fruit. Sit tight. Other years should be better as the plant matures.

