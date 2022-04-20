April 21, 2022: Answer 8

Dear Neil: My three pomegranate trees make beautiful blooms and tons of fruit. However, the fruit never turns red. It stays yellow and has a very poor flavor. If I leave them longer, they tend to rot. What can I do to get pomegranates? R.P., Tyler.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Pomegranates are lovely landscape shrubs and small trees. While they’re drought-tolerant, fruit production and quality will be improved if the soil is kept moist at all times. The fruit splitting and rot become serious problems many years, and Texas A&M resources online suggest applying a copper-based fungicide on a regular basis during spring and summer, although you may have to do a bit of experimenting yourself as to frequency of application.

Return to list of this week’s questions.

Posted by Neil Sperry