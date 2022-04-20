April 21, 2022: Answer 7

Dear Neil: I’ve heard all my life that mushrooms growing in your lawn are an indication that the grass is healthy. Is that true? A.K., Huntsville.

Perhaps. Mushrooms are saprophytes (as opposed to parasites), which means they are living off decaying organic matter in the soil. In most cases, organic matter is a good thing to have in your lawn’s soil. Or coming from the other side, mushrooms are certainly no cause for concern.

