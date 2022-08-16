Devil of an Ivy

Devil’s ivy is a Hall of Fame houseplant.

I grew up with this plant. And we have three of them in the house as I type this. I have them growing beneath one of the 50-foot benches in my greenhouse like a giant indoor groundcover. I’m not sure I’ve ever been without them.

During all that time I’ve simply called the plant either “pothos” or “devil’s ivy.” I’ve grown it many different ways, and I’ve had several different selections. Let me boil the facts down in the short form.

Continued Below

Advertisement

What you’ll want to know…

• Common names: Pothos, devil’s ivy, golden pothos, Marble Queen, Neon pothos.

• Scientific name: Epipremnum aureum, formerly Scindapsus aureus.

• Plant family: Araceae (the Aroids, along with philodendrons, dieffenbachias, peace lilies and caladiums).

• Native home: Society Islands in the South Pacific.

• Growth form: Clambering or climbing tropical vine.

• Hardiness Zone: Tropical only. Does not tolerate freezing temperatures.

Neon pothos is grown for its vibrant yellow-green leaves.

• Plant size, if grown without support: To 6 to 8 inches. Can climb to 15 to 20 feet.

• Leaves: 4 to 15 inches long and 3 to 9 inches wide. “Giant” pothos leaves are only produced on stems growing vertically. Leaves are generally dark green, usually with golden-yellow variegation, sometimes creamy white.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Devils ivy with Sweetheart English ivy in wall basket. Click image for larger view.

• Light requirements: Tolerant of low to moderate lighting intensities indoors. Intolerant of direct sunlight from late spring through fall.

• Propagation: Stem cuttings with 1-3 leaves per cutting, either in highly organic potting soil or in water.

I trimmed and repotted two pothos plants in our house 6 weeks ago. I put the trimmings in this glass of water and they now have roots 2 inches long. I’ll need to pot them into soil soon.

Posted by Neil Sperry