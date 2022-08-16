Native Son: TNLA 2022

Went down to San Antonio last week for the annual Texas Nurseryman and Landscape Association -TNLA- conference & Expo. This industry-only event (not open to the public) brings growers, retailers, landscapers, and equipment suppliers together to see and share what’s new in the green world.
But of all the lovely plants, powerful equipment, and artistic ornaments I saw at the Expo, my favorite part was running into old friends. (I say “old friends” because they’re old.) It’s like we’re part of an exclusive club with one simple dress code: white hair or no hair. It’s a club where I can tell my Joe DiMaggio joke and people get it. It’s a club where the laughs come easily and the most unbelievable stories are true … mostly. It’s a club where everyone is grateful that cell phones didn’t exist back when we were young, so there’s no solid proof of our spectacular blunders. It’s a club where I can vent my problems out like a madman and still get a hug. (Thank you, Heather and Morgan.)
At the Expo, I may have discovered a new perk of the white hair/no hair club … pitifulness. I was standing by myself at a restaurant, when some nice young folks from Dogwood Nursery in Athens invited me to join them for dinner … even bought my dinner. They talked of the challenges and insanity of trying to get an old nursery up and running again. Sagging benches, busted pipes, rusted hinges, electrical conundrums … and the list goes on and on and on. I listened patiently as they told their stories, full of laughter, lamentations, lunacy, and yes, even love. I smiled a bit at how much their stories sound like mine. And I didn’t know then what they don’t know now … they are living their glory days. Soon enough, they will go to sleep one day and wake up to a head of white hair … or no hair.
Welcome to the club.
Time to party at the Longview Arboretum & Nature Center! Our fall concert series kicks off Sept. 8, with 3 more great outdoor concerts the following Thursday nights, 6pm to 8pm. Gates open at 5pm; tickets are just $10; AND you can bring a cooler to make a great evening of it however you want!
And while you’re at it, make plans to attend our annual Garden Party fund-raiser on Saturday, October 22. The Royal Dukes will be layin’ down the jams, so prepare to boogie! Live auction, great food, open bar, and a few surprises, too.