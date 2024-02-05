Interested in a home orchard?

I see a lot of people trying to grow their own fruit crops at home, yet many struggle, partly because they’ve planted the wrong varieties, and partly because they don’t know how to care for them properly.

Start with good varieties and care for them regularly and you, too, can grow fruit in Texas. However, some types are easier than others. See details in these fact sheets.

Texas A&M has a great deal of good fruit and pecan information on their horticulture website. Planting season is at its prime, but it won’t be for much longer. Many of the best varieties are sold bare-rooted and need to be planted by mid-February.

Here is a hub of the TAMU links to the many specific crops. I think you’ll find them quite useful. I keep this page bookmarked in my tool bar. https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/fruit-nut/

Dr. George Ray McEachern, Prof. Emeritus and Fruit and Pecan Specialist (Retired) from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Dr. George Ray McEachern returns…

My training was all in ornamental horticulture. What I learned about edible crops I’ve pretty well picked up on the job over the past 54 years.

However, I realized early on that Dr. George Ray McEachern, Extension Fruit and Pecan specialist, would be a welcome addition to my program. This Sunday will mark the 45th year in a row that he has been kind enough to spend time with my listeners. We will once again turn this one Sunday in February over to the topics of fruit, pecans, and bramble berries.

Tune in this Sunday, February 11, 8-9AM on WBAP 820AM and 93.3FM. If you have a question that you think the overall audience would enjoy hearing him answer, please email it to him at fruitandpecanquestions@sperrygardens.com. (We will not be able to reply to e-mails individually. We will select those of widest listener interest.)

Posted by Neil Sperry