Superior Vine for Texas Landscapes
As I’ve told you probably too often, I grew up in little College Station (pop. 6,000) back when you could still walk from one side to the other.
When I left for Ohio State to finish my undergrad work and to complete a Masters, Carolina jessamine didn’t exist in retail garden centers that I went to.
That was the 60s, but when Lynn and I moved back and I started working in Dallas, this plant was just about everywhere. It’s not as common currently, but it’s going to cycle back into favor with a new set of fans before long. I’m glad to help.
Reasons I love this vine…
• Refined twining grower, to 15 to 20 ft. Excellent on posts, trellises, and fences.
• Evergreen. Most flowering vines are deciduous.
• Grows well in full or part shade. More tolerant of shade than most other flowering vines.
• Bright yellow blooms in early spring.
• Fragrant flowers.
• Also effective as a tumbling groundcover to spill over rock retaining walls.
Planting tips…
• Hardiness Zones 7-10.
• Buy when you find it in retail garden centers. Supplies diminish quickly
• Transport plants home in enclosed trailer or under cover in pickup.
• Plant immediately. Nothing good happens when any container plants sit around the driveway in pots.
• Space plants 6-7 ft. apart on supports.
• Plant into well-prepared garden soil to which significant amounts of organic matter have been added.
• Plant at same depth as grown in container.
• Lean plant against its support instead of trying to untie vine from stake.
• Water thoroughly immediately after planting and every 3-5 days for the first summer.
• Benefits from iron/sulfur additives as well as nitrogen during growing season.