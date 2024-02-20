Superior Vine for Texas Landscapes

As I’ve told you probably too often, I grew up in little College Station (pop. 6,000) back when you could still walk from one side to the other.

When I left for Ohio State to finish my undergrad work and to complete a Masters, Carolina jessamine didn’t exist in retail garden centers that I went to.

Carolina jessamine was in full bloom several years ago when Lynn and I visited Blue Moon Gardens in Chandler.

That was the 60s, but when Lynn and I moved back and I started working in Dallas, this plant was just about everywhere. It’s not as common currently, but it’s going to cycle back into favor with a new set of fans before long. I’m glad to help.

Continued Below

Advertisement

Showy little blossoms are incredibly fragrant.

Reasons I love this vine…

• Refined twining grower, to 15 to 20 ft. Excellent on posts, trellises, and fences.

• Evergreen. Most flowering vines are deciduous.

• Grows well in full or part shade. More tolerant of shade than most other flowering vines.

• Bright yellow blooms in early spring.

• Fragrant flowers.

• Also effective as a tumbling groundcover to spill over rock retaining walls.

Continued Below

Advertisement

This stunning display looked this great just two years after planting. Flowers lasted 15-20 days.

Planting tips…

• Hardiness Zones 7-10.

• Buy when you find it in retail garden centers. Supplies diminish quickly

• Transport plants home in enclosed trailer or under cover in pickup.

• Plant immediately. Nothing good happens when any container plants sit around the driveway in pots.

• Space plants 6-7 ft. apart on supports.

• Plant into well-prepared garden soil to which significant amounts of organic matter have been added.

• Plant at same depth as grown in container.

• Lean plant against its support instead of trying to untie vine from stake.

• Water thoroughly immediately after planting and every 3-5 days for the first summer.

• Benefits from iron/sulfur additives as well as nitrogen during growing season.

Posted by Neil Sperry