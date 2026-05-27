Galveston’s gardens … color, comfort, creativity – by Diane Morey Sitton

To many folks, the name “Galveston” is synonymous with surf, sand, and sunsets. But to gardeners and plant lovers, “Galveston” brings to mind gardens … large and small, colorful and creative.

Recently, eight private gardens (as well as four parks and community gardens) were showcased during the Back Garden Tour, an annual event sponsored by Clean Galveston, a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping Galveston Island “Clean, green and pristine.”

Besides enjoying the vibrant show of oleanders, salvias, hibiscus, mandevillas, roses, sweet potato vines and other colorful plants that enlivened neighborhoods, tour-goers could pause under a white pergola while admiring orchids and vintage stained glass, explore a home-owner-built cabana whose shutters were painted “Texas Light Clay” (the same soft coral hue that graces Galveston’s storied Galvez Hotel) and amble through a front yard, re-imagined from a St. Augustine lawn into a charming English knot-garden-inspired garden.

This picturesque brick fireplace was one of the many focal points at the Peveto garden. All images by Diane Morey Sitton. Images clickable for larger views.

Shade sails are especially useful in Galveston. They act as foils to the sun’s harsh rays, and they add style, color and drama to gardens.

A motto of “plant and create” was on display at Robert and Jill Peveto’s backyard retreat, a lush garden space anchored by a towering brick fireplace surrounded by begonia, elephant ear and other shade-loving plants. Other highlights included a porch shaded by a golden-hued shade sail and the wall

paintings that decorated a side yard, back yard and back alley fence. Jill painted the murals. They depict a wrought iron gate, hanging baskets and various potted plants and trees.

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Everything about this small porch suggests easy beachside style.

Creativity was on display at the next garden, as well. Here, homeowners Hector Arias and Randy Penn created a Victorian-style pergola by painting the framework of an old greenhouse white, hanging it with vintage stained glass in white frames, furnishing it with a glass-topped table and using it to showcase orchids and bromeliads.

Look closely at this inviting walkway and you’ll read the names of dozens of early brick manufacturers.

Clipped hedges, palms, wall art featuring sea turtles, and a 2-tiered fountain enliven a side yard.

Outstanding red brick pathways numbered among the garden highlights surrounding Ellen Whaley’s Victorian home, ca 1886. Consisting of hundreds of reclaimed bricks representing numerous manufacturers, the main walkway stretched from the front entrance to the back garden. Adding to the heritage, Ellen edged the path with white bricks that she purchased in a pile for $30 when an early Galveston filling station was torn down.

Interwoven patterns of low hedges and paths, a striking centerpiece, year-round structure: the Kay garden has all the elements of a traditional knot garden.

The focus shifted to flow and texture at Keith and Ellen Kay’s front garden. Inspired by English knot garden design, Ellen transformed a grass lawn into a pattern of interwoven hedges, flower beds and paths centered around an antique armillary sphere. Ellen chose the three most prominent plants – blue plumbago, holly and queen palm trees – for their structure, symmetry and year-round ability to maintain formal geometric patterns, not to mention their reputation for scoffing at Galveston’s coastal weather conditions.

The Dale’s attention to details (trim, molding, historic color, shutters) helped them tie in their side yard cabana to their historic house (ca 1859).

Nearby, a large, two-part garden awaited tour-day visitors at Carol and Scott Dale’s residence. On the shady side of the house, coleus, impatiens, begonia and ferns grew in pots and beds surrounding a large tree-shaded patio; “The Cabana” dominated the sunny side of the house. This homeowner-built retreat featured a chaise lounge, table, outdoor shower, and numerous potted plants, including roses.

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Farther along the tour, Trish and Mike McDaniel welcomed tour-goers to their island oasis. Roses, coneflowers, hibiscus, elephant ears, and ornamental grasses were but a few of the plants that thrived in beds and containers surrounding the large, back garden swimming pool.

Trish McDaniel used her green thumb and love of plants to landscape her back garden oasis. Sun-loving plants thrive in poolside containers.

Tropical bloomers aren’t the only plants that thrive in the McDaniel’s poolside garden. Herb and veggies grow in pots behind this patio table.

Trish, a Master Gardener, prefers sun-loving plants. In addition to the bloomers and other tropical beauties at poolside, Trish grows tomatoes, peppers, rosemary and other herbs and veggies in a poolside container garden. She also managed to coax a potted duranta into topiary form.

Other highlights of the tour included the sitting area and tropical plants at CJ and Evan Staples large garden. Another garden featured canvas chairs in colors that matched the hot pink oleander blooms and lavender chaste tree flowers behind them. As a tour day bonus, tour goers could glean information from conservation and restoration experts while they browsed exhibits set up in a central garden.

The Back Garden Tour helps fund Clean Galveston’s annual community grant program that awards grants to local organizations to beautify and enhance Galveston Island – “east to west, beach to bay!” For more information: www.cleangalveston.org.

Posted by Diane Morey Sitton