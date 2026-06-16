Golden raintree is a joy

You can get an idea of the size of the panicles of small golden yellow blooms. Images clickable for larger views.

If you’re looking for a smallish shade tree for a zero-lot-line urban garden, this might be a hero. Or maybe you want a second or third tree in a larger urban estate.

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However you use it, golden raintree is a fine choice. The biggest problem will be in finding it. It’s just never hit the big time in terms of availability in Texas nurseries. But it is, nonetheless, available to diligent plant hunters, and it’s well worth the search.

The tree caught my eye as we drove down the street a few days ago. I wish I could have gotten into the backyard to see it in its surroundings.

What you’ll want to know…

• Common name: Golden raintree

• Scientific name: Koelreuteria paniculata

• Plant Family: Sapindaceae

• Native home: Northern China, Korea, Japan

• Mature Size: 30-40 ft. tall and wide

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• Growth Habit: Rounded

• Hardiness Zones: 5-9 (all of Texas)

• Evergreen or Deciduous: Deciduous

• Fall Color: Yellow, sometimes reds and oranges

• Flowers and Flowering Time: Yellow panicles 12-15 in. long in late spring, early summer. Gets its name because falling florets resemble golden raindrops.

The golden raintree is nearing full size. The live oak beside it will continue getting larger and may eventually overtake it, but it’s going to give several decades of colorful early summer blooms.

–• Fruit: Papery brown seed capsules that resemble Chinese lanterns.

–• Problems: Somewhat susceptible to cotton root rot. May host box elder bugs.

–• Means of propagation: Easily grown from seed.

Note: A closely related species, K. bipinnata, (Southern golden raintree, Chinese flame tree) is less winter hardy in Texas and blooms late summer and fall. Its seed capsules are more colorful than those of the northern raintrees.

You can see the colorful fruit capsule of Chinese flametree as shown on the Standford University website.

Posted by Neil Sperry