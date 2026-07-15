Prune with a purpose
My wife does most of our driving. It gives me a lot of time to look at landscapes, and that in turn gives me time to see what people are doing with their plants. These are a few recent out-the-window photos of things that have given me pause. I hope you find them useful.
A new worry about crape myrtles…
You can spend 25 years training plants to grow into beautiful forms, and then they can be harmed or ruined in just 20 minutes if they’re improperly pruned.
• Just as “topping” crape myrtles ruins their beauty, so does removing their side branches more than 40 to 45 percent of the way up the trunks.
• Crape myrtles exhibit “apical dominance.” That is, most of their new growth is at the tops of the plants. Once lower branches are removed, there will never be any new branches produced to fill in the bare trunks. If they’re already at full height, that’s essentially the way they will look forever.
• Since all crape myrtle flowers are produced on new growth, when lower branches are removed, blooms will only be at the tops of the plants – often too high to be enjoyed by people walking or driving by.