Spelling it out – garden style – by Diane Morey Sitton

“Don’t tell secrets in the garden. The potatoes have eyes,

the corn has ears and the beanstalk!”

(author unknown)

Dress up a lattice screen by displaying a sign. All images by Diane Morey Sitton. Images clickable for larger views.

As if the shapes, textures and fragrances of garden plants weren’t expressive enough, gardeners use signs to communicate. Not surprisingly, the messages they send are as varied as the plants themselves.

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Gardens accommodate signs large and small.

Typically, the messaging begins at the garden gate with “Welcome”. From there signs can range from playful to practical to philosophical. Signs declaring “Bee happy” and “Hummingbird haven” point the way to pollinator gardens. “Earth laughs in flowers” adds charm to colorful annual beds. “Everybirdy welcome” extends an invitation to bird-friendly landscapes. And signs reading “It was prettier in the catalog” acknowledge that, in gardening, things don’t always turn out as hoped.

Messages on gardens signs can be playful, philosophical or personal.

Chalk signs, like this smiley face, are as fleeting as the flowers themselves.

Not to be outdone by the immense variety of quips, quotes and words of wisdom, there is no end to sign structure and style. Gardeners scrawl letters on discarded tools, tin and fence pickets. They piece words together from twigs. They express themselves on barn wood, bottles and bricks. What’s more, when it comes to getting their message across, some gardeners use wooden letters they swiped from their child’s alphabet set.

Got a message? Spell it out with letters cut from discarded license plates.

Garden messages appear on boards, bottles, bricks, fence pickets and even river rocks.

With so much to say and so many ways to say it, it’s fortunate that gardens have just the right spots for signs large and small. Fences, walls and the sides of garden sheds invite long-winded musings. When one or two words gets the point across, gardeners display signs on stakes, they dangle them from shepherds’ rods, and they tuck them into pots. Even a terra-cotta saucer can become a site for self-expression. Just fill it with water and submerge a river rock inscribed with a message! Potting benches, patio tables, trellises, and arbors invite garden signs, as well.

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If you are at a loss for words, borrow a verse like the one in the photo, written by

American poet Ralph Waldo Emerson in 1846.

Signs welcome guests, set moods, create points of interest and identify plants. But best of all, signs can generate a smile after a morning of weeding, watering and watching plants grow.

Even rock n’ rollers like to mingle with flowers.

“Your mind is a garden.

Your thoughts are the seeds.

You can grow flowers

Or you can grow weeds.”

(author unknown)

Posted by Diane Morey Sitton