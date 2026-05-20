An “A+” for the Bees

A bee found the beebalm. Photo by Neil Sperry. Images clickable for larger views.

You’re not going to find a better plant for your pollinator garden than beebalms (Monarda sp.) They’re strong-growing perennials. They’re native plants across Texas. They’re suited to all kinds of conditions. They’re awaiting a space in your garden.

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Curiously, beebalms aren’t all that commonly planted.

Perhaps they’re thought of as being from a different generation of gardeners: “My grandma grew them.”

Monarda didyma native to the Appalachians from North Carolina State University. Photo credit to SwamprOne.

Perhaps people look at them as being unruly: They do grow to 18-42 in. tall and wide.

Perhaps they fill too much valuable gardening space in today’s smaller urban gardens, again because of their size. Plus, they do spread by underground roots. (Remember: they’re in the Mint Family.)

Panorama Seed Mix (hybrids) from Park Seed Company – always a reliable source.

Nonetheless, positioned behind and alongside other perennials, beebalms can bring rich colors to the late spring and early summer garden.

And, oh, will they bring the birds and the bees!

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Some things to know…

Common names: Beebalm, horsemint.

Scientific name: Monarda sp.

Plant Family: Mint Family (Lamiaceae). That means the plants will have square stems, opposite leaves, and aromatic foliage.

Native Texas wildflower purple horsemint (Monarda citriodora). Photographed by Claudia Leon near Mountain Home in Kerr County. From Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center website.

Native home: North America, especially Appalachia and even Texas.

Monarda didyma growing with lantana from NCSU website. Photo credit to Susan Strine.

Mature size (height and width): Depends on species and variety, but ranges from 18 to 48 in.

Annual/Perennial: Perennial. Some types function as short-lived perennials.

Colors: Scarlet, crimson, pink, magenta, purple, lavender, white, bicolored.

Exposure: Full sun if kept uniformly moist. Better with morning sun and afternoon shade.

Lovely bed of beebalms in Collin County. Photo from this week shared with me by Kenneth Cranfill.

Bed preparation: Well-draining, but highly organic with several inches of compost or sphagnum peat moss tilled to a depth of 10 in.

Plant spacing: Best to give generous room for good air circulation. That will lessen the chance of powdery mildew and leggy growth due to plant shading. Hybrid varieties have been bred for resistance to powdery mildew.

Sources: Can be passed along from friends and relatives by division in late winter, or better retail garden centers will stock them in spring. Online sources of perennials are likely to stock them in spring. Remember that you won’t need as many of these transplants as you do of summer annuals since the plants grow much larger.

Posted by Neil Sperry